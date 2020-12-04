Ramona Lee Overson passed away on Nov. 23, 2020 in Medford, Ore. She was born in Klamath Falls on Aug. 22, 1929 to Myrtle and Lindley Fogel. She lived Klamath Falls for all of her 91 years. She had many stories of growing up in the Great Depression. She married Raymond Overson, and they had a daughter Ramona George of Central Point. She attended Klamath Union High School and graduated in 1947.



She was a busy housewife for many years. Then she went to work as a dog groomer at the Prim Poodle Pet Shop. She always had a great love of animals. She worked there for eight years. She then went to work as a Lab Assistant at Merle West Medical Center where she worked for 18 years until her retirement.



She had many hobbies and interests. She loved to read, do needlework, and gardening. She loved to bake and her pies were the best. She was the leader for the Basin Bummers 4-H Sheep Club for three years. She never missed an episode of Jeopardy.



She had one grandchild, David B. George. He and his wife Vanessa reside in Southern California. She is also survived by her great-niece Sarah Kleveland, her husband Tim and their children Jace Kleveland and Shannon Church all who reside at the Oregon Coast.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond; her sister, Claudine Fogel; her sister, Colleen Kunze; and many others.



She leaves dear friends Constance Moon, Randy Moon and Tish Banks of Klamath Falls.



At her request, there will be no funeral.



