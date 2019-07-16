On Thursday, July 11, 2019, Randy Wallace, loving husband, father and papa passed away at the age of 55. Sadly, he lost his life doing what he loved in a tragic farming accident.



Randy was born on June 27, 1964, to Frank and Peggy Wallace. He spent the majority of his young life in Bonanza, Ore., where he met the love of his life Debi Larrick and later married her on Oct. 22, 1983; they went on to raised two daughters Stephanie and Christina.



Randy and his parents built and ran a successful business, Farmers Sand and Gravel, which they later sold to Knife River. For the last 17 years. Randy operated the RWL Ranch in Merrill with the help of his family. One of his greatest accomplishments was receiving the award for Outstanding Conservation for Beginning Farmers.



Randy had a passion for muscle cars and took a lot of pride in his 1968 Dodge Charger. He loved camping with his family, riding his 4-wheeler and his jet ski. He also found a lot of comfort and enjoyment in his Great Danes. Randy's children and grandchildren were the center of his life and he was looking forward to sharing his life with them and future grandchildren.



He is survived by his wife of 36 years Debi; his daughter and son-in-law Stephanie and Kyle Bonham; daughter Christina Wallace; grandson Robert Vasquez; daughter by bond Candice Shidler; grandson Hunter Shidler; his father and mother Frank and Peggy Wallace; sister and brother-in-law Danita and Cecil Hard; sister and brother-in-law Carrie and David Holbrook; brother and sister-in-law William and Kelly Wallace; sister-in-law's Gina Larrick and Sherrie Paynter and brother-in-law James Paynter; as well as aunts, uncles, and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.



Randy will be greatly missed by many for his generosity, unconditional love and friendship. He was the cornerstone for not only his family but many friends and could always be counted on to be the first to lend a helping hand or a listening ear. His unwavering kindness and genuine care for everyone who came into his life will be sorely missed. Everyone who was blessed enough to know him and be a part of his life was truly lucky. The world has lost a wonderful man and heaven has gained a very special angel. He will forever be in our hearts.



Services will be held on Friday, July 19, 2019, in St. Augustine Catholic Church; Rosary at 1:45 p.m.; Mass at 2 p.m.; graveside service will be at Mt. Calvary Cemetery at 3 p.m. All are welcome to bring their brand to brand the casket. Following the service, a celebration of life will be held at the Wallace family ranch 9480 Buesing Road. Published in Herald And News on July 16, 2019