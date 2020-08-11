Rauberta Joan Jorde, 97, died peacefully at Pelican Pointe on July 24, 2020 on her granddaughter Trisha's 50th birthday with both her daughter (Sandy) and granddaughter (Trisha) at her side. Rauberta lived a long, loving life before she experienced a major stroke on Tuesday (7/21), and passed away on Friday July (7/24) under the supportive care of Klamath Hospice. She moved to Pelican Pointe in March of 2018 where she received kind and caring assistance as needed by an awesome staff in an apartment she loved to the very end. Just a week before Rauberta's stroke, Sandy and niece Lynn had taken Rauberta for an outing so she could happily Facetime with her Talent sister and nieces. Rauberta was born in Mobridge, SD on October 14, 1922-2nd oldest of 6 children born to Elery and Harriet Rugg. At age 7, she moved to Miles City, MT but when her father died in mid 1930's, the family moved to Waitsburg, WA for two years and then moved to Klamath Falls, OR when she gained a stepfather. She married Morris Jorde on 10/17/41 in her senior year of high school before Morris went off to fight in WWII in the Pacific Theater for 4 years. (She graduated from KUHS in 1942 and worked on every class reunion through the 60th). Rauberta only got to see Morris once right after boot camp during that four years, but always said she had found a good man and he was worth all the waiting. During the war Rauberta primarily worked as a switchboard operator for the phone company. When Morris came back from the war, they moved to McDonald Island in the Delta by Stockton, where Morris was the foreman for a large farming operation and daughter Sandy was born. After 4 years they moved back to Klamath Falls so Morris could attend Oregon Technical Institute on the GI bill. In late 1953, son Ron was born in Klamath Falls. During the 1950's Rauberta was active in a women's group called the Jolly Neighbors. Over the years she enjoyed playing pinochle in more than one card group and with the family into her nineties. After Morris retired in the early 80's, they spent several years being active in a Senior Dance group dancing twice weekly. Rauberta was a member of both the Son's of Norway Lodge and the Klamath Lutheran Church for over 60 years. Rauberta was an excellent seamstress of all kinds. She made all Sandy's clothes as Sandy grew up, made multiple needlepoint pillows, banners, bedspreads and so on. She was also an excellent cook. Rauberta was a loving wife and mother and there was nothing more important to her in her life than family. She is survived by daughter Sandy and son-in-law Kirth of Klamath Falls, son Ron and wife Jodie of Lacombe, LA, granddaughter Trisha Welch and husband Jim of Medford, grandson Trenton Glick of Central Point, and four great grandchildren, Sterling and Saxon Pelzel (OSU engineering students), Brooklyn Welch (Medford) and Alexis Glick (Central point). There are two surviving sisters, Betty Padgett of Roseville, CA and Viola of Talent, OR. There are numerous surviving nieces and nephews. Rauberta was preceded in death by her husband of over 63 years, Morris, in 2005, sister Jean Zebell and brothers Harold and Delayne Rugg. Graveside services will be held at Eternal Hills on Sunday August 16th, at 1 p.m. with the O'Hair Wards Funeral Home in charge of arrangements and Pastor Jack Coffey officiating. In lieu of flowers, if you wish to make a donation, please consider Klamath Lutheran Church or Klamath Hospice.



