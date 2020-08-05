Raymond Clifford Creel, 90, of Klamath Falls, Ore., passed away on July 25, 2020 in Silverton, Ore. surrounded by his family. Ray was born in Wright City, Okla. July 19, 1930, the son of Elic and Francis Creel (Harring). Ray Creel had nine brothers and sisters, he was the last to pass.



He joined the Air Force during the Korean War and was honorably discharged in Kansas City, Mo. Ray was married to Virginia L. Creel (Smith) on July 28, 1956, they were married for 64 years. Ray worked at Modoc Lumber for more than 20 years and retired in 1995.



Ray loved sports, especially football; his favorite team was the Dallas Cowboys. He also enjoyed gardening, hunting, fishing, camping, and just being outside. Ray is survived by his wife Virginia L. Creel, his son, Kenneth R. Creel and his wife Sue Creel, his granddaughters Dennette L. Turner (Creel), Tammi L. Creel, and Amy Beardsley (Creel), and many loving great-grandchildren.



Ray was a loving father, husband, grandfather, and friend to everyone he came across. He will be greatly missed, go rest high on the mountains. Funeral Services were held at the Willamette National Cemetery. Assisting the family was Unger Funeral Chapel - Silverton.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store