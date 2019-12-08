|
On Nov. 26, 2019, surrounded by family, Ray Rohrbacker finished his work on earth and went to heaven to be reunited with his wife Linda.
Ray's 83-year journey began in Springfield, Mo., on Feb. 24, 1936, born to Clyde and Bertha Rohrbacker. He had two older siblings Marjorie and Glenn. He became a big brother as Norman, Lloyd, Gordon, Nancy, Mary and Linda joined the family.
It was in Lakeview, Calif., where he met and charmed the love of his life Linda Mae Walker. They married on Aug. 5, 1956, and started their family of three children Michelle Rae, Denise Fern and Donald Clyde before moving to Malin, which became their home. The love of farming gets into your blood and for Ray this held true. He passed this love of farming to his son and grandsons.
As a young man, hunting and fishing were his favorite pastimes along with raising and training hunting hounds. Annual deer and elk hunts with family and friends were some of his favorite memories. Later in life, Ray added golf to his favorite activities. With golf buddies throughout the Klamath Basin, he was always open for 18 holes.
He leaves his children Michelle and Doug Smith of Manteca, Calif., Denise and Donnie Woodman of Talent, Ore., and Donald and Charlotte Rohrbacker of Klamath Falls; 10 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren and one on the way in January; four sisters; three brothers; numerous nieces and nephews; and many special friends.
Ray was preceded in death by his wife Linda, his parents, brother Norman, and a first son Paul Raymond. He leaves a legacy of love and friendship.
Services will be on Dec. 14, 11 a.m. in Presbyterian Community Church in Malin with a potluck to follow. Donations may be made to The Malin Cemetery Fund or Malin Park.
Published in Herald And News on Dec. 8, 2019