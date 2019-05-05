Resources More Obituaries for Raymond Souza Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Raymond Souza

1940 - 2019 Obituary Flowers Ray Souza, age of 78, made his journey on Sunday morning, 28 April 2019, surround by his family and friends. Ray was born 30 June 1940 in Dorris, California to Roland and Juanita Smith Souza. He attended Butte Valley High School.



Ray's life was filled with helping friends and family around the Klamath Basin while he worked for Stukel Rock and Paving, Klamath Pacific, and Bob's Excavating.



He leaves behind his wife, Merryetta Souza; his son Gene and Tricia Souza; JR Johnson; his daughter, Tammy and Jeff Perry; his sister, Lorayne Blankenship; numerous grandchildren, great-grand children, nieces, and nephews.



There will be no services. Ray wanted people to enjoy all the memories he made along his life with them. Remember the good times! He wanted to thank all the people that helped him in his circle of life. Published in Herald And News on May 5, 2019