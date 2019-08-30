Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Raymond Washburn
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Raymond Washburn


1951 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Raymond Washburn Obituary
Raymond "Skip" Claude Washburn passed away on Aug. 22, 2019, in his home peacefully surrounded by his family.

Survivors include Jeanette Washburn, his wife of 51 years, children Kim and Eric, sister Geri, brothers Dan and Bob, step-father Bob, three granddaughters, and four great-grandsons.

He worked for Yale, Associated Forklift, A&M, and retired from Forklift Services of America. His hobbies include motorcycle riding, NASCAR, and a rockhound.

He was preceded in death by his mother and one grandson.
Published in Herald And News on Aug. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Raymond's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.