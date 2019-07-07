Rebecca Rae (Stoaks) Kays left her earthly home on June 20, 2019, after a two-year fight with cancer.



Rebecca was born on June 14, 1967, to Ray and Charline Stoaks. She grew up on the family farm west of Vale, where she was active in 4-H showing horses, sheep, and dairy. She attended Vale schools, graduating from Vale High School in 1985. Going on to Oregon State University, she obtained her special education degree in 1989. She began teaching special ed in Klamath Falls in the fall of 1989. On June 26, 1993, she married John Kays in Eugene, Ore. Rebecca taught for two years in Salem before returning to Klamath Falls, where she continued to teach and serve until the time of her death.



Rebecca is survived by her husband John Kays, sons Benjamin and Josiah Kays of Klamath Falls, parents Ray and Charline Stoaks, sister Joyce (Sam) Blackburn and children Rachel, Mariah, and Seth and their children; sister Mary Franz and daughter Melissa; and brother Chris (Jenny) Stoaks and son Charlie. She is preceded in death by her paternal grandparents Robert and Bessie (Shaw) Stoaks and maternal grandparents Clarence Hillsman and Ethel (Cranfield) Hillsman.



Services will be held on July 13, 2019, at 2 p.m. in Bible Baptist Church, 4849 S. Sixth St., Klamath Falls. Memorials may be made in Rebecca's name to WestSide Community Church of the Nazarene, Klamath Falls, Ore., Klamath County 4-H, or Cancer Treatment Centers of America, Phoenix, Ariz. Published in Herald And News on July 7, 2019