Or Copy this URL to Share

Send an Email

Share Remo's life story with friends and family

Share Remo's life story with friends and family





The youngest of four children, Remo was born to Anselmo and Maria Minato on Feb. 12, 1930, in the San Remo Hotel in San Francisco. Though born in California, he grew up in Chiloquin, Oregon, and spent much of his life traveling throughout Oregon, passing on a deep love of the state to his children.



Remo graduated in 1947 from Chiloquin High School, where he played basketball and served as student body president. Following graduation, he served 18 months stateside in the Navy. Upon his discharge, he returned to Chiloquin and enrolled in Oregon Technical Institute. During this time, he fell in love with a high school classmate, Joanne Weddle. They married January 23, 1954, in Chiloquin, and made their first home at the Klamath Agency



About this time, Remo began working for the Road Department of the Bureau of Indian Affairs. A job transfer in 1960 led him to move his family, which now included five children, to Portland. In 1963, Remo and Joanne, now with six children, moved into the only home they would ever own. Remo and Joanne kept busy over the next two decades with family, neighborhood, church and PTA activities.



Sadly, Joanne, not quite 56 years old, died unexpectedly in 1988 of a brain aneurysm. The loss of his one true love after 34 years of marriage left a huge hole in his heart. A year later, Remo retired and became an avid traveler. He and Joanne had visited Italy and the Netherlands in the spring of 1987. Remo would eventually make three more trips to his beloved Italy. He also traveled to Turkey, Egypt, Guatemala, Chile, Canada, Mexico and many of the 50 states. In 2015, Remo moved to The Courtyard at Mt. Tabor where he lived peacefully until his death.



He is survived by his children: Robert Minato (Carol Drost) of Salem; Kevin Minato (Tracy) of Portland; Dena Minato (Dave Kullowatz) of Albany; Teresa Minato (David Coate) of Portland, Laura Minato (Chip Sudbeck) of Portland, and Joseph (Amy) of Portland; grandchildren, Frannie McIntyre, Matthias Kullowatz, Marissa Minato, Anthony Coate, Lili Minato, Elina Minato, Mateo Minato, Ruby Minato; two great granddaughters, Jourdan Kullowatz and Quinn Thorne, special niece Rosemarie Wright; and many nieces, nephews and cousins in both the United States and Italy. He was predeceased by his wife, Joanne, his brothers Alfeo and Narciso Minato, his sister, Gina Neet, an infant brother, Giuseppe Minato, and an infant grandson, Milo Minato.



The family has planned a private graveside service and interment at Willamette National Cemetery on Nov. 13. A public viewing is scheduled for 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., Nov. 12, at Gresham Memorial Chapel, 257 SE Roberts, Gresham.



Remo was a 6O-year member of St. Anne's Catholic Church and friend of St. Philip Neri Catholic Church, both in Portland. His children have requested that their father be remembered in mass intentions at St. Philip Neri, Nov. 20, 10 a.m., and at St. Anne's Nov. 22, 10 a.m.



A more complete story and slide show honoring Remo's life and an opportunity to leave online condolences can be found at

Remo Minato, son of Italian immigrants, passed away Oct. 30, at his home in Portland of COVID complications. He was 90.The youngest of four children, Remo was born to Anselmo and Maria Minato on Feb. 12, 1930, in the San Remo Hotel in San Francisco. Though born in California, he grew up in Chiloquin, Oregon, and spent much of his life traveling throughout Oregon, passing on a deep love of the state to his children.Remo graduated in 1947 from Chiloquin High School, where he played basketball and served as student body president. Following graduation, he served 18 months stateside in the Navy. Upon his discharge, he returned to Chiloquin and enrolled in Oregon Technical Institute. During this time, he fell in love with a high school classmate, Joanne Weddle. They married January 23, 1954, in Chiloquin, and made their first home at the Klamath AgencyAbout this time, Remo began working for the Road Department of the Bureau of Indian Affairs. A job transfer in 1960 led him to move his family, which now included five children, to Portland. In 1963, Remo and Joanne, now with six children, moved into the only home they would ever own. Remo and Joanne kept busy over the next two decades with family, neighborhood, church and PTA activities.Sadly, Joanne, not quite 56 years old, died unexpectedly in 1988 of a brain aneurysm. The loss of his one true love after 34 years of marriage left a huge hole in his heart. A year later, Remo retired and became an avid traveler. He and Joanne had visited Italy and the Netherlands in the spring of 1987. Remo would eventually make three more trips to his beloved Italy. He also traveled to Turkey, Egypt, Guatemala, Chile, Canada, Mexico and many of the 50 states. In 2015, Remo moved to The Courtyard at Mt. Tabor where he lived peacefully until his death.He is survived by his children: Robert Minato (Carol Drost) of Salem; Kevin Minato (Tracy) of Portland; Dena Minato (Dave Kullowatz) of Albany; Teresa Minato (David Coate) of Portland, Laura Minato (Chip Sudbeck) of Portland, and Joseph (Amy) of Portland; grandchildren, Frannie McIntyre, Matthias Kullowatz, Marissa Minato, Anthony Coate, Lili Minato, Elina Minato, Mateo Minato, Ruby Minato; two great granddaughters, Jourdan Kullowatz and Quinn Thorne, special niece Rosemarie Wright; and many nieces, nephews and cousins in both the United States and Italy. He was predeceased by his wife, Joanne, his brothers Alfeo and Narciso Minato, his sister, Gina Neet, an infant brother, Giuseppe Minato, and an infant grandson, Milo Minato.The family has planned a private graveside service and interment at Willamette National Cemetery on Nov. 13. A public viewing is scheduled for 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., Nov. 12, at Gresham Memorial Chapel, 257 SE Roberts, Gresham.Remo was a 6O-year member of St. Anne's Catholic Church and friend of St. Philip Neri Catholic Church, both in Portland. His children have requested that their father be remembered in mass intentions at St. Philip Neri, Nov. 20, 10 a.m., and at St. Anne's Nov. 22, 10 a.m.A more complete story and slide show honoring Remo's life and an opportunity to leave online condolences can be found at https://greshamfuneral.com/obituary/remo-minato/ . Charitable donations in Remo's name can be made to SnowCap Community Charities, www.snowcap.org

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store