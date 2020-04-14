|
|
|
Rex Hugh Morehouse, 94, was born February 1, 1926, and died on April 4, 2020, in Beaverton, Ore., at his daughter Jennifer's home, after declining health.
Rex is survived by 12 children, 25 grandchildren, and over 25 great-grandchildren.
He was the son of Chuck and Ruth Morehouse, and was born in a logging camp at Lumberton, near Kirk, Ore. He worked summers on forest crews and fire lookouts and graduated from Klamath Union High School in 1944. He joined the Army Air Corps in 1944 and was eventually assigned to the Military Police Corps in Germany, He served in several locations in Germany from April 1945 to May 1946, including Nuremberg during the Nuremberg War Trials, and in Mannheim. After the Army, he attended Oregon State College, studying Forestry. He worked for the Forest Service from 1949 to 1952.
Rex married Helen Williams in 1950 and they divorced in 1979. They had 12 children, who are all still living (Martin, Teresa, Dennis, Jeanne, Patricia, Tom, Dan, Diana, Roberta, John, Jennifer, and Michael, and all of their spouses and children). Rex's sister, Donna, preceded him in death in 2001. After the divorce, Rex reconnected with his high school sweetheart, Ella Armilda "Milda" Tatlow. They remained together until her death in 2012.
Rex worked for Standard Oil in a variety of positions including as part owner of a service station, and later as an independent bulk fuel oil distributor. His love of flying led him to par- ownership in Southern Oregon Aviation, where his flight activities included being an active member of Klamath Air Search and Rescue, fire patrol, air taxi, air ambulance, and flight instruction. He built up over 3,500 flight hours as an instructor and was multi-engine and instrument rated. He taught many people to fly and successfully obtain their FAA certifications. He was especially proud of the women he taught and their success as pilots in an era when that was not a common pursuit for women.
He later became part owner of KLAD radio, where his activities in sales, reporting, and as a program host were widely recognized, including winning awards for reporting related to the timber industry.
After retirement, Rex and Milda traveled, living in Anchorage, Alaska, Tillamook and Portland, Ore., Geneva, New York, Nampa, Idaho, and St. Johns, and then in Beaverton, Ore.
Rex had a long life, with many experiences. He saw the world change in a million different ways.
Rex had requested a whole-body donation, followed by cremation. Due to the Coronavirus, that was not possible, so a simple cremation was performed. A scattering of ashes in one of his favorite places will take place at a later date.
Published in Herald And News on Apr. 14, 2020