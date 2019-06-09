Resources More Obituaries for Ria Clayton Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Ria Clayton

Our beloved mother passed away May 22, 2019, at her daughter's home in Klamath Falls, Ore., from natural causes. Ria was born in Warren, Pa., on Sept 9, 1936, to Raymond and Margaret Dirling. At 9 years old, she traveled to California by herself via train to live with her aunt and uncle. She fell in love with horses there and went on to be quite the horsewoman, riding well into her 60s. She married Melvin W. Clayton March 30, 1956, in Reno, Nev. They both came to live in Klamath Falls the next year. They built a house together in the Stewart Lennox area which she lived in until moving in with her daughter in April. When Melvin retired, they traveled extensively in their RV until his death in 1994. She then traveled with her daughters. While she had various part-time jobs, her real career was being a mother and housewife. Survivors include sons, Marvin and Ronald; daughters, Rhonda and Lori; grandson, Gary (Joelle), and five great grandchildren, Kyren, Joselyn, Noah, Chloe and Layla. An informal graveside service will be held at Klamath Memorial Park June 19 at 11 a.m. where we will inter her ashes next to her husband. Guests are welcome. Please no flowers. Published in Herald And News on June 9, 2019