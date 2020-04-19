|
Richard Allen Marks passed away suddenly on a week-end trip to Oklahoma, his birth state. Dick was born on Oct. 16, 1942, in Afton, OK. He was the son of James Richard and Deanie Marks. The family moved to Merrill, Ore. where he was raised and played on the state championship Merrill High School Football Team. He joined the U.S. Marine Corp in 1963. While stationed in Japan, he was awarded the Navy Commendation Medal for saving two young children from a burning building. His unit was transferred to Vietnam where he was promoted to Sgt. and finished his active duty at Treasure Island, Calif. Dick became a Chip Designer and had an extensive career spanning more than 30 years. After retiring, Dick lived in Oregon. He recently moved to Texas to live with his daughter. He is survived by his daughters Lisa (Simon) Jewell and Stacey (Elmer) Rodriguez, eight grandchildren and one great grandchild, his sisters Rae Dean (Bill) Clotere and Vickie Jean (Mike) Mansfield, many Nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents. Dick loved his family and enjoyed many family get-togethers and became an ardent supporter of all his nieces and nephews sporting events. He will be greatly missed.
Published in Herald And News on Apr. 19, 2020