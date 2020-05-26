Or Copy this URL to Share

Oct. 8, 1952 - May 22, 2020



Richard Andrew Pruitt, 67, of Klamath Falls, formerly of Sweet Home and Lebanon, passed away at his home in Klamath Falls Friday. Private family graveside will be held at Gilliland Cemetery in Sweet Home. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling

