Richard A Pruitt
Oct. 8, 1952 - May 22, 2020
Richard Andrew Pruitt, 67, of Klamath Falls, formerly of Sweet Home and Lebanon, passed away at his home in Klamath Falls Friday. Private family graveside will be held at Gilliland Cemetery in Sweet Home. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements.www.sweethomefuneral.com
Published in Herald And News on May 26, 2020.