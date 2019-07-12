Services Demaine Funeral Home – Fairfax 10565 MAIN ST Fairfax , VA 22030 (703) 385-1110 Memorial service 10:30 AM Providence Presbyterian Church Fairfax , VA View Map Resources More Obituaries for Richard Mollison Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Richard Mollison

1944 - 2019 Send Flowers Share This Page Email Captain Richard Miles Mollison, JAGC, USN (Ret.,) died on Wednesday, June 26, 2019, in Falls Church, Va.



Captain Mollison was born on July 4, 1944, in Portland, Ore. He moved with his family in 1946 to Klamath Falls, where he later attended Klamath Union High School. Rich was an enthusiastic alumnus of University of Oregon, where he was a member and president of Phi Kappa Psi Fraternity; he later graduated from University of Oregon Law School and immediately entered the U.S. Navy. In later years, he received a master's in environmental law from George Washington Law School in Washington, D.C.



He began his Naval career in Charleston, S.C., and then volunteered to serve in Vietnam. Upon completion of his tour in Vietnam, he moved to his next tour of duty in Naples, Italy. It was in Naples that he met Maria Rosaria Polidoro and they were married in December 1973. He and Maria moved back to Klamath Falls in 1974 to practice law, but the Navy called and he re-enlisted, serving in many capacities, including Judge of the Navy Court of Military Review in Washington D.C.; he retired from the Navy after 27 years of dutiful service.



Upon retirement from the Navy, Rich joined a private practice law firm and, to cap off his illustrious career, became a magistrate for the city of Alexandria, Va.



Survivors include his wife Maria Mollison; son Andrew Mollison of Fairfax, Va.; mother Barbara Mollison of Klamath Falls; sister Mary Mollison Coucher of New York, N.Y.; brothers-in-law Fred Wade of Klamath Falls and Gianni Polidoro of Naples, Italy; and numerous beloved nieces, nephews, cousins and close friends. He was preceded in death by his father Van Scot Mollison and sister Gail Mollison Wade.



Memorial services will be held on July 27, 2019, 10:30 a.m., at Providence Presbyterian Church, Fairfax, Va. Captain Mollison will be buried with full military honors at Arlington National Cemetery at a future date.



Memorial contributions may be made to MedStar Georgetown University Hospital, Liver Transplant Unit, Office of Philanthropy, 3800 Reservoir Road, NW, 1 Main, Hospital Administration, Washington, DC 20007, or the . Published in Herald And News on July 12, 2019