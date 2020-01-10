|
Richard Stanley White, 75, of Klamath Falls, Ore., passed away at home on Jan. 7, 2020.
Richard was born in Galion, Ohio, on March 2, 1944. He was a jack of all trades and loved mechanics, welding, carpentry, driving truck, cooking, and was a contractor. He also enjoyed fishing, hunting, riding motorcycles and trail bikes, watching trains go by, hiking, camping, traveling, western and war movies, and visiting family.
Richard is survived by his wife Sandra (Johnson) White of 47 years; a sister Shirley Lady-Hubbard; and children Yvonne White, Rick White, Joanne White of Vancouver, Wash., Nikki Hand of Brooks, Ore., Jaysen Hill of Ceres, Calif., Ricky White of Klamath Falls,, and Zac Zech of Spokane, Wash. He was also proud to have 28 grandchildren, 26 great grandchildren, and one great-great-granddaughter. He was loved by a multitude of nieces, nephews, family, and friends. He was preceded in death by his daughter Marcy White-Krupicka and son Michael Goulart.
Published in Herald And News on Jan. 10, 2020