Richard "Wayne" Stone born on December 9, 1947 was taken from us suddenly on October 8, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Jane, and his loving family.



Memorial services will be held at 2:00 pm on October 17, 2020 at the Malin Broadway Theater, located at 2110 Broadway Street in Malin, OR 97632.



A private graveside service for the family will be held afterwards at the Malin Cemetery.



