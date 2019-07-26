|
Richard (Dick) Young, formerly of Klamath Falls, Ore., and more recently of Salem, Ore., passed away peacefully in his sleep on July 12, 2019.
Born to Mildred and Floyd Young on Sept. 13, 1929, in Klamath Falls, Dick was the oldest of four boys and two girls. After graduation from Klamath Union High School in 1947, he began working for the State Highway Division (ODOT) in Klamath Falls, moving to Salem in 1975 as the Region 2 Safety Officer and retiring from that position in 1986.
Dick was stationed in Alaska as a welder with the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He made a name for himself officiating basketball, football and baseball. He married Donna Marie Tenoski on Aug. 9, 1953, in Klamath Falls.
Dick is survived by his three sons Donald (Pam) of Everett, Wash., Doug (Lisa) of Salem, and David (Melanie) of Hitchcock, S.D.; his two granddaughters Doug's Kirstyn Johnson and Kylie Young; and his two great-grandsons Fletcher and Ronin Johnson. He is also survived by his brother Larry (Chris) Young of Walla Walla, Wash., and sisters Lois (Don) Stroud of Redding and Linda Southard of Eugene.
Dick was preceded in death by his wife of 58 years, Donna, infant son John, his parents, and brothers Kenny and Dale.
A memorial will be held on Sunday, July 28, at 2:30 p.m. in South Salem Senior Center. In lieu of flowers, donations in Dick's memory may be made to the South Salem Senior Center, American Red Cross, , or a charity of the donor's choosing.
If Dick had been able to say goodbye, he probably would have laughed, saying "Don't do anything I wouldn't do!"
Published in Herald And News on July 26, 2019