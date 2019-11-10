|
|
Rick A. Ervin passed away in Klamath Falls on Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019.
Rick was the son of Dr. Rex H. Ervin, a retired orthodontist of Klamath Falls, and Beverly A. Ervin. He was born in Klamath Falls on Nov. 29, 1983, and attended all three Henley schools, graduating from Henley High in June 2002. He also graduated from Oregon State University with a bachelor of science degree in June 2008.
Rick was preceded in death by his mother in April 2017. He is survived by his father and three brothers Miles Ervin (retired Navy pilot), Max Ervin (general contractor), and Scott Ervin (airline pilot).
He grew up in a flying family, which carried over to his personal life. He was a very accomplished private pilot, paraglider pilot, and R/C aircraft hobbyist. Aside from flying, he was also quite the outdoorsman, enjoying hunting and fishing with his father, brothers and friends. With his mother, he enjoyed mushroom hunting, rockhounding, and cooking.
Rick had an unforgettable smile and personality that could light up a room and he always knew how to get everyone together for a good time. He had a heart of gold and was the most thoughtful and loving person you could ever hope to meet. Rick will always be remembered and sorely missed by his family, and many friends.
A no alcohol memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, at the family farm in the Airplane Hangar at 14837 Hill Road in Klamath Falls, OR 97603.
Published in Herald And News on Nov. 10, 2019