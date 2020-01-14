|
|
Rita Allard Allegretti, a resident of Klamath Falls, died on Jan. 7, 2020, at the age of 91.
A light reception and a time to visit with friends and family will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Friday, Jan. 17, in O'Hair-Wards Funeral Chapel. A Mass Of Christian Burial will be held at noon Saturday, Jan. 18, in St. Pius X Catholic Church.
Rita Allard Allegretti was born on Oct. 19, 1928, in Chelmsford, Mass., to Cora and Leonile Lessard. She was one of 11 children. On Nov. 20, 1948, she married Gerard Allard. They moved the family to Hollywood, Fla., in August 1958 and had five children. She was a stay at home mom until her children were grown and then worked at Southeast Bank until she retired.
Her husband Gerard preceded her in death on June 23, 1997, after 49 years of marriage. She was lucky enough to find love again and married John Allegretti on Jan. 12, 2002. They were together until he passed on Feb. 14, 2005.
She moved to Klamath Falls in May 2007 and while taking part in bowling, one of her favorite activities, she met Ed Ybarra. They became fast friends and enjoyed bowling in leagues and tournaments, even winning a few. She also enjoyed going to the casino and was lucky more often than not. She enjoyed traveling with her children and experienced many fun adventures with them.
She had nine grandchildren: Kim Hilyard, Amy Dunham, Brian Allard, Lisa Register, Michael Rodriguez, Kevin Asman, Michael Asman, Jennifer Warner, and Julie Reibel, who passed away in August 2017, and five great-grandchildren: Jesse Hilyard, Madison Hilyard, Christopher Neubauer, Ashley Neubauer, and Jacob Warner.
She lived a full, blessed life full of love and joy. She will be missed by all who loved her. She is survived by her daughter Elaine (Glen) Dunham of Klamath Falls; her son Richard Allard of Ocala, Fla.; her daughter Patricia (Eddy) Rodriguez of North Lauderdale, Fla.; her daughter Cynthia Asman of Hollywood, Fla.; and daughter Karen Reibel of Santa Rosa, Calif.
She is also survived by her sister Teresa (Fred) Roberts of Chelmsford, Mass.; her sister Pauline (Gerry) Craven of Chelmsford; her sister Lucy Leduc of Jeffery, N.H.; and her older brother Joseph Lessard of Scottsdale, Ariz.
Published in Herald And News on Jan. 14, 2020