On Wednesday, June 10, 2020, Rita Stork peacefully passed away, in her home, at age 94, in Klamath Falls, Ore. She was blessed to be surrounded by four of her grandsons.During her nearly century-long lifetime, Rita was witness to many of history's most influential and culturally defining moments. Born on October 28, 1925 in Carroll, Iowa, to Ella and Edward Schiltz, Rita lived quite the life, having gone through the Great Depression, two World Wars, the beginnings of the U.S. Civil Rights movement, manned spaceflight, the third Industrial Revolution, and many other great examples of the tests and triumphs that have forever shaped the world today.In her late teens, she married her loving and devoted husband Vern, and together they would spend a large portion of their lives in various locations throughout the Midwest building their life and family.Rita frequently committed her time and talent to support her church, food bank, and local hospital, as a loyal volunteer in Mason City, Iowa. While at the same time, she was raising her kids as a dedicated mother and homemaker.In 2007, her dear husband sadly passed away, unexpectedly from a stroke, compelling Rita to move westward to Klamath Falls, Ore. There she could be closer to her son David, daughter-in-law Holly, and their four sons (Andrew, Alex, Beau, and Shaw). Living in Klamath Falls she was able to cheer at the boys sporting events and be involved in their school activities, including a very memorable Heroes Day at Roosevelt Elementary School, where she accepted a special award from her grandson Shaw on behalf of her husband, Vern, who was a WWII POW.Rita was well known for her love of card games, especially Bridge, and for being fearlessly spunky and spontaneous. She also earned rave reviews, from family members, for her waffle making and chocolate chip cookie baking!Rita's experiences and perspective undoubtedly are a unique mosaic that speak to how she (and the rest of "America's Greatest Generation") led a life that sought to examine and advance how humans can grow in their faith, perseverance, service, accountability, and love. Her family and many friends will miss her dearly, but also take nourishment from the comforting knowledge that her spirit is now at peace with the Lord she worshipped so faithfully, and the husband whose presence she had longed for, since his passing.She was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church, and celebrated mass each week at Crystal Terrace, where she resided. She also attended the First Presbyterian Church of Klamath Falls, where she joined a "Life Group," of members that met weekly to discuss the previous week's sermon, their lives, and journeys in faith.She was preceded, in death, by her husband, Vern Stork (Mason City, Iowa) and daughter, Susan (Mike) Graf (Ankeny, Iowa) her siblings, JoAnn, Mary, Lu, and Edward. She is survived by four of her five children; Steve (Patrice) of Pasadena, Calif., Mary (Joe) Cuseo of Los Alamitos, Calif., Michael of Long Beach, Calif., and David (Holly) Stork of Klamath Falls, Ore., ten grandchildren and nine great grandchildren.Gifts made in her memory,may be made to the SMART Reading Program (803 Main Street-Suite #404, Klamath Falls, OR. 97601) or the American Diabetes Association (2451 Crystal Drive, Suite #900, Arlington, VA. 22202).A celebration of life reception will be held at a later date.