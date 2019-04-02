Robert "Bob" Marvin Aslett crossed the finish line after a long and courageous battle with cancer on March 28, 2019.



Born on June 11, 1958, Bob is survived by his parents Jim and Carolyn, sisters Mary and LaWynn and brother Joe as well as other family members.



Per Bob's request, there will be no immediate service, but there will be a celebration of life on his birthday June 11.



In lieu of flowers, it was his wish that donations be made to Klamath Hospice, 4745 S. Sixth St., Klamath Falls, OR 97603. Bob always said, if he won the lottery, he would give it all to the hospice. They were a special light in his last days.



He was loved very much and will be missed, but never forgotten. Published in Herald And News on Apr. 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary