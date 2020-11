Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Robert's life story with friends and family

Share Robert's life story with friends and family

Robert B. Lee was born Aug. 21, 1946 and died Sept. 23, 2020. Robert was the owner of Red's Backwoods BBQ and Courtesy RV. A celebration of life will be held at Yesterdays Plaza on Nov. 21 at 2 p.m. For additional info call 541-892-5483.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store