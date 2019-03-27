Robert B. Pickel Sr., passed away in his apartment at Pelican Pointe, in Klamath Falls, Ore., on the morning of March 23, 2019. He was 96 years young. He was born on Oct. 25, 1922, in Morristown, N.J., and served honorably in World War II and the Korean conflict. Bob met the love of his life, Helen Yeomans, at Montclair State Teacher's College, and they married and raised a son, Bob, Jr. After retiring as a teacher from Summit High School, in New Jersey, he and his wife settled on Cape Cod, Mass.



In his later years, Bob published two beautiful books of poetry, "Revelations" and "Sojourn." He loved classical music and operas. He read voraciously. Bob moved to Klamath Falls after his wife passed away, and is survived by his son, Bob Jr., who works at Lutheran Community Services. His son would like to thank Pelican Pointe and Klamath Hospice for their care and support of his dad.



There will be a brief ceremony honoring Bob's life at 2 p.m. Friday, March 29 at Pelican Pointe Assisted Living on Washburn Way, Klamath Falls. Published in Herald And News on Mar. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary