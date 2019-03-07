Services Taylor's Family Mortuary 245 Sw Main St Winston , OR 97496 (541) 679-6983 Resources More Obituaries for Robert Burnett Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Robert Burnett

1945 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Robert Dean Burnett, age 74, of Winston, Ore., passed away on Monday, Feb. 18, 2019.



Bob was born in Lewiston, Idaho, to Clarence and Hazel (Allen) Burnett on Jan. 13, 1945. He was raised in Clarkston, Wash., and went to school there. As a young teenager, he worked on various large wheat farms in the area, driving caterpillar plowing fields.



He moved to Portland in the early 1960s, working in truck stops, mechanic work, service and parking over the road trucks. He loved trucks. Bob married his first wife while living in Portland and they eventually moved to Tualatin, Ore., and he accepted the position of superintendent of public works, being the first to hold this position.He also joined the volunteer fire department, becoming assistant fire chief, and dressed as Santa Claus for a few years. After only about a year, Bob had the opportunity to partner up with a new company, who would be selling, erecting, or relocating water reservoir tanks as their construction coordinator. His job was to supply the company with the technical background to purchase and market said tanks. The company had several offices in California and one in Houston, Texas. Traveling was extensive nationwide and Bob decided he needed to do it better and faster so he learned to fly. The company had several airplanes and Bob logged over 5,000 hours during his lifetime. Bob left the tank company and started his business welding and fabricating in Tualatin. When the timber industry declined, he entered into installing milling equipment in the gold and silver mines in Nevada, Wyoming, and Colorado. He and his family moved in the early 1980s to Mt. Vernon, Ore., where Bob continued with his welding and fabricating business. He worked for the Grant County Sheriff's Office as a reserve deputy, and held cards from Wasco and Clackamas counties. Bob contracted another installation of mining equipment with J.R. Simplot in Wyoming and in 1984 married his present wife Boots and they moved to John Day, Ore., when the job was finished. Bob was owner/operator of Blue Mt. Ranchers Supply and B & H Trucking in John Day. The economy and health forced a relocation in 1998 to Klamath Falls, Ore., where Bob worked as a general contractor doing property maintenance for his sister Kathie and various private and commercial accounts.



He had been a president of Edgeta Antique Tractor Club and acting president of Klamath Rental Association. He was also a 32-year member of the John Day Elks Lodge. He enjoyed many hobbies, including flying, hunting, fishing and all things outdoors. In 2017, Bob and his wife moved to Winston, Ore., to leave the snow and cold behind. He was preceded in death by his parents Clarence and Hazel and sisters Margie and Judy. Survivors include his wife Boots of 34 years; son Robert and wife Brandi of Bend; daughter Joan of Portland; step-sons Dan Howard of Roseburg and Ron Howard of Klamath Falls; grandchildren and great-grandchildren living in Oregon, Washington and Missouri; brother David of Boston, Mass.; sister Sue of Southern California; sister Betty of Washington; brother Kenny of Florida; and sister Kathie Davis and brother-in-law Rod Davis of Klamath Falls; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.



Bob always had a smile on his face and was so positive about life and always was more than willing to lend a helping hand. Bob had been on dialysis the past six years, traveled with his power chair, visiting, shopping, or working, and wanting a new chair with tracks on it. He could go anywhere then. He had many, many friends and cherished them all. He will be greatly missed. Those wishing to do so can donate to the in Bob's memory. A celebration of Bob's life will be held in Life Community Church in Klamath Falls on Saturday, March 16, 2019, at 1 p.m. Come join the family downstairs for lunch afterward. Arrangements are under the direction of Taylor's Family Mortuary in Winston, Ore., (541-679-6983). Published in Herald And News on Mar. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries