Robert "Bobby" Earl Casad, 68 years old, went to be with the Lord on April 8, 2019, in Red Bluff, Calif. His loving friends and caregivers, Babe Mason and Pam Dennis, were by his side.



Robert was born in Oroville, Calif., on March 25, 1951, to Benjamin C. and Roberta L. Casad. He lived and attended schools throughout California, finally settling in Red Bluff in October 2002.



He enjoyed spending time at family gatherings and with friends. He loved animals and often frequented the local pet store. He loved the Tulelake-Butte Valley Fair and could be found in the animal barns or riding the carnival rides. Robert had a special interest in rescue vehicles and helicopters. Many times he could be seen riding in the fire truck at the end of a parade, blasting the siren. Some of his other interests included fishing, listening to music, and attending square dances as well as ballroom dances. He participated in Special Olympics for many years in many events.



Robert is survived by his mother Roberta L. Casad; brothers Benjamin C. Casad Jr. and Steven R. (Molly) Casad; nieces and nephew Emily (Thomas) Sims, Maggie Casad, Allison Casad, and Tim (Jennifer) Casad; great-niece and great-nephew Breyanna V. Casad and Benjamin S. Casad. Extended Red Bluff family includes Babe Mason, Pam Dennis, David (Gail) Mason, Mark Kurz, Andrew Kurz and Carolyn Boyce. He was preceded in death by his father Benjamin C. Casad Sr.



There will be a celebration of life on Saturday, May 18, 2019, from 1 to 3 p.m. in Red Bluff Community Center, 1500 S. Jackson St., Red Bluff.



In lieu of flowers, donations in Robert's name may be made to Tehama County Animal Shelter, P.O. Box 38, Red Bluff, CA 96080, or Tehama County Special Olympics c/o Debbie Hess, 19620 Red Bank Road, Red Bluff, CA 96080. Published in Herald And News on May 12, 2019