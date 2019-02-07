Robert E. Benner died on Feb. 4, 2019, from complications associated with Stage-4 kidney cancer during his 70th year. He last resided in the home of his dreams in Klamath Falls, Ore., while living with two Irish setters, Abbie and Murphy, and a Golden Irish, Megan. He received a B.S. degree in engineering physics with high honors from Lehigh University and a Ph.D in materials science from the University of Rochester. He utilized his training in optical spectroscopy to make contributions in research and teaching at the University of Toledo, Yale University, and the University of Utah. He also conducted research at Sandia National Laboratories in Livermore, Calif. Bob concluded his career as vice president for research and development at Process Instruments, Inc. in Salt Lake City, Utah. At Process Instruments, he helped commercialize Raman spectroscopy as a nearly real-time analytical technique for monitoring production parameters in the petroleum industry. The technology was adopted by many major refineries throughout the World. He died surrounded by family and close friends. Published in Herald And News on Feb. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary