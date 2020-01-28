|
Robert Edward "Bob" Lindsay passed away unexpectedly at home on Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019, at the age of 83.
Bob was born on July 7, 1936, in Gilmore, Okla., to Herman Marshall Lindsay and Carrie Ryden Lindsay, the ninth of 10 children. He grew up in Red Oak and Patterson, Okla., and graduated from Panola High School. In the late 1950s, he followed several of his brothers and sisters west to reside for a short time in Phoenix, Ore., with his sister Virginia and eventually made his permanent home in Klamath Falls, Ore.
Over the years, he worked in various occupations, including orchard work, logging, janitorial, millwork, and operated his own lawn care and landscaping business until his retirement in 2001.
Bob played baseball in high school as a pitcher and had a fairly decent bat as well. He also played fast pitch softball with his brother here in Klamath Falls. Bob enjoyed playing pool and was a member of the Independents pool team along with his brother and several of his nieces and nephews and numerous other friends. He was also a member of the Sons of the American Legion for many years.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents, his sisters Ruby Colvard, Mary Virginia Yoakum, and Lela Mae Smith, his brothers Monroe Harrison Lindsay, Howard Dean Lindsay, and Franklin Delaney Lindsay, and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
He is survived by his brothers Joe Glenn Lindsay of Klamath Falls, Carl Cecil Lindsay of Red Oak, Okla., and his sister Betty Jean Rushing, of Hilmar, Calif.
There will be a celebration of life gathering this Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, in the American Legion Club, 228 N. Eighth St., Klamath Falls, at 1 p.m. Later in the spring, we will take Uncle Bob back to Oklahoma to rest with his mother and father and brother Dean.
Uncle Bob was a quiet man, but always had a wave and a greeting when he saw you, heeeeyyyy. We will truly miss you.
Published in Herald And News on Jan. 28, 2020