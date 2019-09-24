|
Robert Douglas Ernst, 68, passed away unexpectedly on Sept. 18, 2019.
Born on Feb. 27, 1951, Bob spent most of his life in Klamath Falls. He graduated from Klamath Union High School in 1969 and worked over 40 years at his business Bob Ernst Construction building many custom homes and completing construction projects in Klamath Falls. He also worked for the Klamath County School District Maintenance Department.
He was preceded in death by his parents Douglas and Virginia Ernst. He is survived by his wife Linda Ernst, daughter Angela, son Bobby, granddaughters Eva and Emi, faithful dog Sunny, and four sisters. A private family service will be held at a later date.
Published in Herald And News on Sept. 24, 2019