Robert "Dale" Fish passed away June 5, 2020 at Elder Health and Living in Springfield, Ore. He was born August 23, 1930 in Seattle, Wash. to parents John Clarence Fish and Eva Elizabeth Wilson. The family moved to Empire, Ore. in 1931 where Dale attended North Bend High School.



At the age of 19 he was able to buy his first dump truck. He work in trucking, road construction and rock crushing. He lived in Canyonville, Ore. for a number of years, moving to Klamath Falls in 1967. In 1981 he moved to Lakeview, then back to Klamath Falls in 1986. In 2003 he moved to Jasper.



Dale was a member of the Lake County Fair Board, Lake County Hoo - Hoo Club, Oregon Dump Truck Association and the Elks Club.



In 1967 Dale married Carol Haley in Las Vegas, Nev., she survives him. He is also survived by two brother -in -laws, and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers and a sister. Per Dale's request, no services will be held.



