Robert 'Mark' Gallup, 59, Malin, OR passed away June 30 following a hard fight with cancer. Mark was born August 8, 1960 in Klamath Falls to Robert Marion Gallup and Carol Mills Gallup. His family moved to Malin when Mark was 2 years old. He enjoyed growing up in the country and farm life. He graduated from Lost River High School in 1978 and began his farm life working with his father. In September of 1987, he married the love of his life Doris Arata in Malin. The family grew with the birth of their daughter Hannah Lee and son Hesston Marion. Mark and his brother Reid formed a partnership and farmed for 30 years as Gallup Brothers, specializing in hay and custom trucking. Mark passed his love of farming to both of his children. After Mark and Reid dissolved their partnership, Mark continued his farming dream with his son Hesston as Gallup Farms.



Mark is survived by his wife Doris Gallup, Malin; son Hesston (Sierra) Gallup Malin; daughter Hannah (Joe), granddaughter Odessa Malson, all of Parma, ID.; brother Reid (Joaquin) Gallup Reno, NV.; mother and step father Carol and Raymond Hinds, Tulelake; stepbrother Kenneth (Dawn) Hinds Gardnerville, NV.; stepsisters DeeDee (Ron) Denney Gardnerville, NV.; Debbie (Ted) Woodhouse Merrill and lifelong friend Lee Cerri, Malin. Mark was proceeded in death by his father, Robert Marion Gallup.



The family wishes to thank Mark's friends who came by to visit him, the friends who sent food and a special thanks to High Desert Hospice who made it possible for Mark to spend his last days on the farm he so loved.



Following Mark's final wishes, a celebration of his life will be held on Saturday July 18, 1-4 pm at Hesston Gallups farm- 30441 Stateline Road, Malin.



In lieu of flowers, please send donations to High Desert Hospice.



