Robert Harold McPherson, beloved by his family near and far, died June 23, 2019, at his home near Midland, Ore.



A Celebration of Life will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, June 30, 2019, at the home of Dale and Christine Carland, 441 Cross Road, Klamath Falls.



Bob was born in Klamath Falls, Ore., on Feb. 16, 1947, to Harold and Ruth McPherson. He grew up on the family farm near Midland and attended school at Henley, first through 12th grades, and graduated in 1965. As a teenager, he began his love of cars and restored several during his lifetime, including a Pontiac GTO and his mom's Chevy Camaro. After high school, he began work in the food industry in Klamath Falls and Portland. In the mid-1970s, he returned to Klamath Falls and opened BJ's Bar, and later, Howdy's. He then remodeled the old Pelican Cafe, which became "McPherson's Old Town Pizza." Ever since opening, "Old Town Pizza" has been a favorite meeting place for Klamath Falls folks, as well as the McPherson family gathering place. Many young people, including Bob's children, grandchildren and nieces and nephews have had their first jobs in the pizza house, under Bob's tutelage.



His life was filled with the joy of family, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, hunting with his brother, Dale, camping and fishing with Vickie, and working on his cars. Bob and Vickie enjoyed a wide array of activities from zip lining, hot air balloon rides and traveling throughout Oregon and the Northwest. And then there was his Ruby, the last of his mastiff dogs.



Bob is survived by Vickie Freel, Klamath Falls, his partner of 11 years; Penny McPherson, former wife of 25 years; sons, Rob McPherson (Angie), of Klamath Falls, and Nick Samudio, Medford; daughters, Barbara Shotwell, Klamath Falls, and Mandy Weidman (Lane), Bend; sisters, Joan Hills, Ashland, and Susan McPherson, Eugene; brother, Dale Carland (Christine); eight grandchildren, James and Amanda Shotwell, Zerek and Nevaeh McPherson, Sawyer and Lincoln Weidman, Nicolas and Harper Samudio; two great-grandsons, Carson and Jordyn; as well as several nieces and nephews, a grandnephew, and his longtime friend, Dennis Crowell.



He was preceded in death by his father, Harold McPherson; mother, Ruth Carland; step-father, Cecil Carland; son, John Eugene McPherson; and brother, John Lloyd McPherson. Published in Herald And News on June 27, 2019