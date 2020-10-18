March 8, 1925 to October 10, 2020



Robert (or Bob, as he wished to be called) Davies, 95, passed away peacefully at home on October 10. He is remembered as a loving husband, father, and grandparent as well as a pillar of the Klamath community.



Bob spent his youth in NE Portland, leaving to attend Whitman College. His academic career was interrupted from 1943 to 1946 by his service to his country during World War II. He was particularly proud of this time and regaled all with many stories of his time in Europe as part of the Liberation Forces in the 13th Armored Division of the Army. Ever studious, Bob completed many of his college courses while in the army and returned to graduate magna cum laude with his class in 1948. Bob was a member of the prestigious honor society, Phi Beta Kappa.



In 1948, Bob married the love of his life, Margaret, and began his family in 1953. They made a wonderful home for family and friends in their blue house in Klamath Falls. That house was the center of fondly remembered family activities and Holiday celebrations for 71 years.



Bob began his career as a teller at First Federal in downtown Klamath Falls and became a CPA in 1965. He worked as a CPA, eventually starting his own firm, until his retirement at the age of 85. He was passionate about his career and wanted to see his many clients through "one more tax season".



He was happily dedicated to Klamath community service throughout his life, attending a Kiwanis meeting shortly before his passing. He served Kiwanis in many capacities, including Lieutenant Governor of Oregon. His passion was for developing young people, working with many organizations including the Key Club, Boy Scouts, OIT Boosters and the Klamath County Library board. He was always upbeat and encouraging to all he met. Many will remember him as a student of history, as well as a jokester.



Bob loved the Klamath Basin and the many outdoor activities it provided. He loved fishing and hiking and spent many happy hours with his daughters and granddaughters hiking on Hogsback, and "stalking the elusive trout" in the Mountain Lakes Wilderness. Many of his rock cairns can still be found along the trails. He loved taking family and friends on trips around the Klamath area, entertaining all with his deep knowledge of the history and folklore.



Bob leaves behind his wife of 72 years, Margaret McClellan Davies, daughters Catherine and Susan, granddaughters Ruth, Heidi and Amy and great grandsons Levi and Olin. He will be fondly remembered for the care and kindness he generously gave to all he loved.



An outdoor military service will be held on Wednesday, October 21 at 11:00 am at Klamath Memorial Park, with a reception following at the Senior Center from 11:30 - 12:30.



In the spirit of Bob's generous life, a Memorial Fund has been established in his memory with the Klamath Falls Kiwanis Club. Donations may be made to the Kiwanis Foundation of Klamath Falls, P.O. Box 1507, Klamath Falls, OR 97601.



