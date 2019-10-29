|
Robert "Bob" James Jr. was born to Hazel and Robert James on Sept. 20, 1949, in Klamath Falls, Ore.
He graduated from Klamath Union High School in 1967 and joined the U.S. Army. He married Jackie in September 1969. They had five children, whom he loved dearly.
Bob worked most of his life in construction until he was hurt. He went back to school and achieved associate's, bachelor's and master's degrees, all with honors. He went to work at Ponderosa Middle School, starting as a janitor, then as an E.A., which he loved being with all the children.
He was a mentor and coach of 15 years in softball and baseball at South Suburban Little League and Babe Ruth. Bob was also proud of being sober for 35 years. He loved hunting, fishing, and going mushroom hunting. He had a great sense of humor and never met someone he didn't like.
Survivors include the love of his life Jackie as they recently celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary; his children Gina and Brian Quirk, Chris and Heidi James, Mike and Jenn James, Tami and Jamin Hogue; his beautiful grandchildren Brandon, Kiana, Jaynie, Jacob, Sierra, Chey, Bo, Grace, Stevie, Cooper, Kayla, and Ailea; his great-grandchildren Taylynn and Lennon; his sister Sandra and her husband Sam McKeen and sister Paula James; Matt Beller, who was like a son to him; and honorary grandson Travis Brown.
He will be in heaven with is father Robert James, mother and step-father Hazel and Paul Felkins, grandparents Susie and Red Harris, and his beautiful daughter Tina.
Bob passed away with his family beside him. Our family would like to thank Klamath Hospice, Casey's Restaurant, Sky Lakes Medical Center, St. Charles Medical Center in Bend, niece Tonya, and all of his family and friends.
Published in Herald And News on Oct. 29, 2019