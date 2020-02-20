|
|
|
Robert John Cardoza, 49, went home on February 14, 2020 to be with his Heavenly Father.
Rob was born on August 23, 1970 in San Rafael, Calif. to Alfred F. Cardoza and Marsha P Woods. Rob graduated from Klamath Union High School and then went to California where he graduated from Culinary school as an executive chef. He owned and operated many restaurants during his life in California and Oregon. He loved catering and became very good at it here in Klamath Falls, until he became ill and was no longer able to do what he loved.
Rob had a great love of the outdoors and enjoyed mountain biking, hiking and fishing. Rob's capacity to love his family was larger than life. Rob married his friend and love of his life after knowing each other for 25 years this past July 25, 2019 at their favorite spot, Lake of the Woods. Although ill, the last part of his life was filled with a lot of love and laughter.
He is survived by his wife Stephanie L. Shaffer Cardoza, both parents; son Alex DiBrito, (Ashley)of Klamath Falls; son Zack Cardoza, (Janessa) of Plato, Mo.; daughter Emily Cardoza (Luis) of Portland; brother Brian Jones (Talla) of Aloha; brother Anthony Cardoza (Tracy), Klamath Falls; stepsons Donavin (Zayra), Radion, and Justin Weiser all of Klamath Falls; four nephews; one niece; and three grandchildren.
Services will be held at 10:30 am, Saturday, February 22, 2020 at the LDS Chapel located on the corner of Home and Martin Street in Klamath Falls, Oregon. Cremation by Davenport's Chapel of the Good Shepherd.
Published in Herald And News on Feb. 20, 2020