Obituary Condolences Flowers Robert Lee King, 89, of Klamath Falls, Ore., passed away peacefully in his sleep on March 10, 2019.



Bob's parents were Willis and Louisa King. He grew up in the Island district of Kings County, Calif. He graduated from Riverdale H.S. in 1948, having lettered in four sports. In his school yearbook he was portrayed as "Tarzan." He found his "Jane" when he married his wife, Dolores Barcellos, in 1950. He was a Jack-of-all-trades and Master of many. He purchased his father-in-law's dairy, designed and built a new barn and set-up while farming in California. In 1961 he moved the family to New Mexico where he built a new dairy in Los Chavez. In New Mexico, Bob was very active in volunteer work as a 4-H leader, a director of the Milk Producers Association, volunteer fireman, coached track for the girls' city team, drove truck for Yellow Freight and competed along with his wife and children in local rodeos. In 1976, he moved the family back to Riverdale, where he started a custom hay farming business, King Trucking and Roadsiding. In California, he was a member of the Rodeo Club, he enjoyed hunting and fishing with friends and family and was always ready for a game of 42 or cards. He sold his farms in California and New Mexico and purchased the Rolling Hills Ranch in Oregon in 1992. In Oregon, he was on the board of directors of the Bucket Brigade, doing all he could to help farmers keep their water rights. His favorite things in life were spending time with his family and baling alfalfa.



He is survived by his wife; brother, Clyde; children, Karen King, Robert (Penny) King, Claudia (John) Walkup, Marti (Sandi) King, Lynda King-Clegg, Andrew (Irene) King, Sharla (Randall) Dunkin and Russell (Cassandra) King. He is also survived by his beloved grandchildren, Chris, Jackson, Michael, Jillian, Kerri, Jarin, Alan, Jesse, Candice, Johnny, Mitchell, Carson, Jami, Davis and Joshua and 15 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his son, Michael; parents, and most of his 10 siblings.



A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated Friday, March 29 at 11 a.m. at St. Pius X Catholic Church, 4880 Bristol Ave., followed by a luncheon. A Celebration of Life Memorial and reception will be held on Saturday, March 30 at 1 p.m. at Calvary Chapel, 1201 S. Alameda Ave., Klamath Falls. Published in Herald And News on Mar. 17, 2019