Robert "Bob" Lee Stiles, 89, passed into the loving arms of Jesus, Sunday, June 30, 2019.
He was born in Klamath Falls, Ore., on Sept. 30, 1929, to the late Burt and Emma Stiles.
He was an adventurer, enjoying the outdoors, camping, fishing, horseback riding, and snowmobiling as well as bowling.
His church and bowling family meant a lot to Bob.
He will be dearly missed by his wife, Jean Stiles, who he married in 1954; his children, Larry (Shirley) Stiles, Doug (Betty) Stiles, Dena Adams, Evie Duggan, and Tammy (Larry) Ritchie; numerous grandchildren, great- and great-great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Private burial will be at Eagle Point National cemetery. Memorial services will be held at 1 p.m. at New Horizon Church on Saturday, July 6, 2019, with Pastor Mike Voight officiating.
Published in Herald And News on July 2, 2019