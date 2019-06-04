Home

POWERED BY

Services
O'Hair-Ward's Funeral Chapel
515 Pine St
Klamath Falls, OR 97601
(541) 884-3456
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Anthony
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Leland Anthony

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Robert Leland Anthony Obituary
Robert Leland Anthony, 89, of Klamath Falls passed away surrounded by loved ones on May 30, 2019.

He dedicated his life serving his family, community and country. He is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Louise; children Rhonda and Dean Guyer, Rob and Lorie Anthony, Susan and Ken Pedersen, and Jason Anthony; 10 grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.

A celebration of life will be held in New Horizon Christian Fellowship on Saturday, June 8, 2019, at 2 p.m. For more information. please go to www.ohairwards.com.
Published in Herald And News on June 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now