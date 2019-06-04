|
|
Robert Leland Anthony, 89, of Klamath Falls passed away surrounded by loved ones on May 30, 2019.
He dedicated his life serving his family, community and country. He is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Louise; children Rhonda and Dean Guyer, Rob and Lorie Anthony, Susan and Ken Pedersen, and Jason Anthony; 10 grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
A celebration of life will be held in New Horizon Christian Fellowship on Saturday, June 8, 2019, at 2 p.m. For more information. please go to www.ohairwards.com.
Published in Herald And News on June 4, 2019