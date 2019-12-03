|
Robert Michael (Mike) Hickman was born to Robert and Betty Jean (Meyer) Hickman on July 13, 1946, in Elkader, Iowa. The family moved to Texas in 1956 and later to Calipatria, Calif., where he attended school. Mike joined the Army in 1963 and proudly served his country until 1965. After returning home from the service, he married Cheryl Hess and they had three children, Robert, Regina and Peggy; that marriage ended in divorce in 1973.
Mike and Patti Bone were married in August 1976, together they had two children, Amanda and Brandon. Mike joined the Tulelake Volunteer Fire Department in 1978 and resigned 40 years later. He worked for Boyd Farms for 18 years and in 2002 he began working for Modoc County Office of Education until his death. Mike passed away unexpectedly at his home in Tulelake on Nov. 23, 2019.
Mike lived life to the fullest, he always had a smile on his face and a big tale to tell. He had a special place in his heart for all children and his grandchildren were his greatest joy. He always appreciated his spot on the fire department and the opportunity to help others was something he valued. He rarely missed a chance to participate in community events. He leaves a big hole in the hearts of many and an empty place in the communities he shared.
Mike is survived by his wife Patti, his children Robert, Regina, Peggy, Amanda and Brandon, his grandchildren, Makenna Verley, Max and Amelia Hickman and sisters Karen, Mary Kay and Tammy.
Services will be held at the Tulelake Fairgrounds on Dec. 6, 2019, at 1 p.m. with a buffet following at Mike and Wanda's Restaurant in Tulelake. Donations in his memory may be made to Basin Ambulance Service, P.O. Box 284, Malin, OR 97632.
Published in Herald And News on Dec. 3, 2019