|
|
|
Robert S Adams, III, died peacefully in his sleep and returned to his heavenly home on Mar 9, 2020 in Medford, Oregon at the age of 83.
Robb was born in Lakeview, Oregon, Jan 3, 1937 to Robert S Adams Jr, and Lucille Newman Adams. He served in the Army on ski patrol in Germany before his long career with New York Life Insurance. He was immersed in the Christian community and enjoyed sharing his love of our Lord.
He is survived by his sons Barry, Michael and Ryan Adams, his daughter Christina Nunn, and his sisters Judy Cossey and Kerry Demers. He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife. A small graveside gathering of family will be held at Sunset Park Cemetery in late summer.
Published in Herald And News on Apr. 3, 2020