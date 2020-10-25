Bishop Robert "Bob" Baker of Klamath Falls, was called to his heavenly reward on October 15, 2020. He was a successful business man in various fields for many years, and enjoyed flying his own Cessna plane and being a Ham radio operator. Bob was a graduate of St. George's Anglican Seminary of San Antonio, Texas, earning a Master of Divinity and Honorary Doctorate. He served the Anglican Church as Deacon, Priest, and Bishop for more than twenty-five years and was Rector of Saint Marks Anglican Church of Klamath Falls for twenty years. He was elected Archbishop of the United States for the Traditional Anglican Church of America in June of 2003 and served in active ministry until his retirement in 2017.



Bob is survived by his loving wife Donna (Stokes) Baker; his son and daughter-in-law Bobby and Sharon Baker of Texas; his daughter and son-in-law Becky (Baker) and John Ireland of Texas; four grandchildren; three great grandchildren, and his loving dogs Sandy and Lucy. The family would like to extend a special thank you to High Desert Hospice.



Private inurnment will be held at Eagle Point National Cemetery, and memorial services will be announced at a later date by O'Hair-Wards Funeral Chapel.



