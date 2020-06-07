On May 27, 2020 we said goodbye to our husband, dad, papa, grandpa, and friend, Rod Dreyer. He was born June 20, 1935 in Washington and had a hard start in life. Despite living in an orphanage as a child he left all that behind to become a successful husband, dad and insurance agent. Rod had a "good run" being almost 85 years old. He and Alice, his wife of 59 years, raised 6 children. Rod will be remembered for many things but two of the things that stand out were his passion for his volunteer time at Sky Lakes Medical Center (more than 3,600 hours) and his love of small babies! He will be missed by many but the memories live on! Rod requested no services but remembrances may be made to Klamath Hospice.



