Rodney E. Pfeiffer of Klamath Falls, passed away peacefully at home on March 13, 2020 with his children by his side. Born in Minot, North Dakota on April 29, 1947, Rod was the second child of Rohlin and Agnes Pfeiffer.
At an early age, his family moved West to Langell Valley, and then to Sprague River where his father was the custodian at the Sprague River School and his mother was a beloved teacher at Chiloquin School. Rod attended Bonanza where he was a star athlete in football, basketball and track before graduating in 1965. He attended Oregon Institute of Technology and also served in the Army National Guard for six years. He married his high school sweetheart, Marla, and they had his first son, Todd.
Later he met his second wife of 44 years, Barbara, and they had a son, Dane and a daughter, Devon. Rod was a businessman at heart. Throughout life he owned a gas station in Chiloquin, a tackle shop in Lakehead, and several businesses in Klamath Falls including an automotive repair shop, a towing business (Ace Towing) and a bed-n-breakfast. Before retiring, he fell in love with carpentry. His interest and talent drove him to develop a subdivision, build several houses and a barn, and continue to work on small remodels and various projects in his wood shop.
Rod was a dedicated father, friend, and member of Rotary where he supported the youth livestock auction yearly. He attended First Presbyterian Church, was a member of the Klamath Yacht Club, and loved the outdoors, especially off-roading with his friends in the OFRC. He spent a lot of time traveling, meeting new people and taking annual trips to Grand Cayman, where he earned his scuba diving certification. Rod will be remembered for his love, laughter and jokes; three of his favorite things.
He was preceded in death by his parents (Rohlin and Agnes), sister (Claudette), wife (Barbara) and son (Dane). He is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Todd and Kim Pfeiffer, his daughter and son-in-law Devon Pfeiffer and Matt Holter, grand-daughters Shawnee and Bethany, his lifelong friend Rick Steber, many family members, and all of his very special friends. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date.
Published in Herald And News on Mar. 22, 2020