Our beloved Norma Lee Gienger Rodgers Hill, 91, passed away on Sept. 4, 2019. She was born in Medford, Ore., on Feb. 11, 1928, to Roy and Elvine Gienger.
Normie is survived by her husband Robert Hill, brother Leroy Gienger, sister-in-law Pauline Gienger, daughter Becky Rodgers Proctor, son Edward Rodgers, daughter-in-law Juli Mecham Rodgers, step-son Brian Douglas, son-in-law Greg Hamada, grandsons Jesse Hamada, Dan McNary, Clayton, Tony and Spencer Smith, granddaughters Sarah and Kayti Proctor, Erin McNary Hampton, several great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, sister Bonnie Kircher, and daughter Valerie Rodgers Hamada.
Normie was raised and lived most of her life in Chiloquin, graduating from Chiloquin High School in 1946. After graduating from Northwestern University in Chicago, she came back home and met Jim Rodgers, a navy-man from Montana who was passing through town while working for the railroad. They married in 1951 and had Becky, Ed, and Val. She and Jim operated Rodgers Store in Sprague River until 1959, then moved to Chiloquin in 1962. Normie, a natural-born teacher, taught science and chemistry at her alma mater, Chiloquin High School, in the 1960s and 1970s.
After Jim died in 1982, Normie married Bob Hill, who became her second life partner, was by her side for 35 years and lovingly cared for her as her health declined in recent years. They enjoyed many adventures together, traveling to Italy, the Bahamas and trips to Reno. Normie loved opera and games of all kinds.
Her large extended family and a huge network of friends were the focus of her long and fruitful life. She hosted numerous creative parties and celebrations. It was unusual to have Thanksgiving dinner at Normie's without finding someone included who had no family to share it with. She was a longtime fixture at the Chiloquin Methodist Church. She married there, taught Sunday school, and played the piano in services for many years. Camp Fire Girls was also a big part of her life. In later years, she and surviving members of her original club met for lunch often and remained true friends until the end.
Normie, ever generous, was always rooting for the underdog, whether in sports, a presidential election, or who was going to do dishes.
For anyone wanting to make a donation in Normie's name, please make it to the . A private family service will be held.
Published in Herald And News on Sept. 15, 2019