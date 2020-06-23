Roger C. Rivenes
1937 - 2020
Roger C. Rivenes, 83, passed away at his home at Cottage Respite on March 14, 2020. He was born in Onida, South Dakota. He married Jacque Turner while attending college, and later Dellaine Kimbler who preceded him in death in 2005.

Roger graduated from Colorado St. University with a BSCE in 1965, and was a member of the National Society of Professional Engineers. He worked for Standard Oil in California until moving to Klamath Falls in 1972. He worked at or owned several engineering firms before taking a job as manager at the South Suburban Sanitary District for 17 years before retiring. Roger was a member of the local Elks Club and Sons of Norway. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, panning for gold, snowmobiling, fast boats, fast cars, and carpentry. He was knowledgeable of so many things, that its impossible to say what he was best at and he will be dearly missed by many.

Roger is survived by his son Cory "Jody" Rivenes; daughter Susie (husband Tom) Blaettler; stepdaughters Janine Mitchell and Debbie Gibson; and numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren. He had several that where near and dear to his heart; Robbie McGregor, Crystal and Bill Miller, his brother David Rivenes, and sister Vicky Floyd. A private family service was held at Mt. Laki Cemetery where he was laid to rest.

Published in Herald And News on Jun. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Thank You.
