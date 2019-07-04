Ronald Kay Mason, born on April 8, 1932, in Tacoma, Wash., and a longtime resident of Burney, Calif., passed peacefully on June 30, 2019, in Fall River Mills, Calif.



He is survived by his wife Barbara Mason; his children Francesca Mason-Boring, Regina Hovet-Osborne, Fredrick Kay Mason, Katrina Maczen-Cantrell, Brian Martin Mason, Timothy Scean Mason, and Thomas Christian Mason; step-daughters Mary Steele and Wanda Wilkes; and many beloved grandchildren and great-grandchildren.



Ron was the former vice commandant of the Marine Corps League's six-state Pacific Northwest Region covering Oregon, Washington, Idaho, Alaska, Montana and Wyoming and a former commandant of the Crater Lake Detachment. He was a lifelong member of the Downie Chapter of E Clampus Vitus.



An accomplished musician, as a young man he worked for Southern Pacific Railroad, Sears Roebucks, and Montgomery Ward and as an entrepreneur owned a San Francisco bar, a stamp business and an insurance brokerage in Klamath Falls, Ore.



After serving in the Marine Corps, Ron committed his life to volunteerism, organizing the disbursement of thousands of Christmas presents through Toys for Tots, fundraising for the Wounded Warrior Project, and providing community support for Marines overseas as well as championing resources for returning veterans and their families.



"That man is a success who has lived well, laughed often and loved much." - Robert Lewis Stevenson.



The family would appreciate any donations be directed to John at Toys for Tots, 37056 Highway 299, Burney, CA 96013. Published in Herald And News on July 4, 2019