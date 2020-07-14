Ronald Melvin Clayton, 61, passed away with loved ones by his side on June 21, 2020, in his home town of Klamath Falls, Ore. Ron was born on June 15, 1959, to Ria and Melvin Clayton.



Shortly after graduating from Klamath Union High School in 1977, Ron carried on the Clayton tradition of working for the United States Postal Service. After an accomplished 35-year career, he retired as a postal carrier in 2012. Ron loved to spend time at the coast boating and crabbing. He enjoyed working in his shop on many projects. Ron enjoyed collecting trains, stamps and coins. He was a NASCAR fan and could be found watching the races most Sundays.



Most of all, Ron loved his family and pets. The kids all knew where Papa Ron's candy drawer was and he made sure it was always stocked. He was a man of spirit and died just as he lived: by his own rules. Ron will be missed dearly, but will live on in our hearts.



Ron is survived by his loving girlfriend Kathy Hunter and her two sons Kac (Jessica) Hunter and Zac (Shelby) Hunter, his son Gary (Joelle) Clayton, his brother Marvin Clayton, his sisters Rhonda Kennedy and Lori Clayton, his grandchildren Kyren, Joselynn, Noah, Chloe and Layla; and many other close family and friends. Ron is predeceased in death by his wife Carol and parents Ria and Melvin.



A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. on Sunday July 19 at Thrive Church 235 S Luguna Street Klamath Falls Ore. For close friends and family a burial will be held at 11 a.m on July 20th at Klamath Memorial Park. The family has asked that in lieu of flowers, a donation be made to the Christian Children's Fund in honor of Ron.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store