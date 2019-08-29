|
|
|
In loving memory of Ronald Croxford, who died on Aug. 17, 2019.
He was born in North London, England, on Jan. 22, 1939, to Edward and Fannie Croxford. He immigrated to the United States in 1950 and graduated from Klamath Union High School in 1958. He married Alice Fay Verdui in 1960 and they had two sons, Brad and Eric. Ron worked at local mills as a certified lumber grader and was an avid fisherman.
He leaves behind his sons and daughters-in-law Brad and Janell and Eric and Laura. Also surviving are grandchildren Aaron, Kristen, Matt, Amber, Angela, Damian, Sabrina, Ricky, Mark, Krystal and Jennifer and their children, sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews. Ron was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 59 years, his parents, brother Derek and his wife Pat, sister Babs and her husband Stan Hendricks, and his parents-in-law Manuel and Alice Verdui.
No public service, but remembrances may be donated to .
Published in Herald And News on Aug. 29, 2019