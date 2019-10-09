Home

Ronald Edwin Rodgers


1943 - 2019
Ronald Edwin Rodgers Obituary
Ronald Edwin Rodgers, 76, passed away on Oct. 4, 2019, in Klamath Falls, Ore.

Ronald was born to Luther Edwin and Martha Emma Rodgers on March 27, 1943, in Klamath Falls.

He graduated from Klamath Union High School, class of 1961, and was later drafted into the U.S. Army and was honorably discharged on Jan. 19, 1967. Two days later, he married Joyce Loudin on Jan. 21, 1967.

He worked for the S.P./U.P. Railroad for 45 years.

He is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Joyce; children, Pat and Tamara Rodgers, Jeffrey and Tracee Tubbe; grandchildren Skyler and Nicole Rodgers and Kirsten Tubbe; and numerous other family members throughout Oregon and the United States.

He was preceded in death by his mother, father; brother, Dennis Rodgers; and cousin, Doug Rodgers.
Published in Herald And News on Oct. 9, 2019
