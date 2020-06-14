The Trotman family and the dental community lost an incredible man with the passing of Ronald Trotman DMD. After a fall and a brief illness, Dr. Trotman died peacefully surrounded by his family on June 7, 2020, at the age of 91. Ron is survived by his wife Arlene and four daughters; Traci, Ronda (Evan), Lori (Tom), and Shelli (Marcel), and four grandchildren, Reese, Douglas, and twins Danielle (Tanner) and Nicole. Born in Portland, Ore. on April 19, 1929, he was the second son of Dr. Frank and Ethel Trotman. He was preceded in death by his siblings Robert Trotman and Roger Trotman. The family later relocated to Klamath County, Ore. where Frank practiced rural and family medicine. Ron graduated from Merrill High School and attended college at Oregon State University, graduating in 1951. Later that same year, he began dental school at the University of Oregon Dental School, which later became OHSU School of Dentistry. Ron met the love of his life, Arlene Lemler, in his hometown of Merrill, Ore. They were married on June 27, 1954, the year before he graduated from dental school. After graduation, Ron and Arlene were stationed at Ladd Air Force Base, in Fairbanks, Alaska where Ron began his dental career. It was in Fairbanks where the first of their four daughters was born in 1958. After relocating to Portland in 1960, Dr. Trotman opened his dental practice and proceeded to become very involved in the dental profession holding numerous positions including; Board of Directors Multnomah Dental Society, Board of Directors Oregon Dental Association, Chairman of the Annual Meeting Council, Co-Chairman of the Ethics Committee - Multnomah County, Instructor of Periodontics - Mt. Hood Community College, Dept. of Dental Hygiene Oregon State Board of Dental Examiners - President 1980-1981. His honors include Omicron Kappa Upsilon, Academy of General Dentistry - Dentist of the Year 1978, Fellow in the Academy of General Dentistry - 1982, Fellow in the International College of Dentists 1983, Fellow in the American College of Dentists - 2008; where both he and his daughter Ronda were inducted together in San Antonio, TX. He practiced Dentistry for an unprecedented 61 years, retiring at the age of 87. Ron was devoted to his wife and daughters, all of whom he was incredibly proud of. He loved the outdoors and took many camping trips with their Airstream and enjoyed hiking and bike riding throughout the Pacific Northwest. The mountains held a special place in his heart. Ron taught his entire family to ski, and both he and Arlene skied well into their 80's. Ron has climbed most of the Cascade peaks multiple times, including Mt. St. Helens and Mt Hood a total of eight times. Ron and Arlene enjoyed golfing and were members of Riverside Golf and Country Club for over thirty years. Ron was an avid runner and ran several marathons, ran the Hood to Coast Relay multiple times, as well as local Triathlon events well into his 70's. Ron enjoyed road bike riding and participated in several local biking events such as the Seattle to Portland Bike Ride (STP) and Cycle Oregon, and he rode his recumbent tri-bike as recently as two weeks ago. Ron and Arlene celebrated 65 years of marriage in 2019 and were looking forward to their 66th anniversary later this month. He was truly loved and will be greatly missed.



