Ronald L. "Ron" Grant, 80, passed away at his home in Klamath Falls on October 17, 2020. Ron was born October 12, 1940 in Huntington, WV. Survivors include his wife of 60 years, Millie of Klamath Falls; daughter, Cynthia Kunzman (David), son, Carl Grant (Deana), daughter, Cheri Buell (Chris),grandchildren, Jon, Kristin, Nicole, Brittany, Brandon, Dustin, Gabriel; great grandchildren, Payton, Alexzander, Branch. A memorial service will be at 2pm on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020 at New Horizon Christian Fellowship, 1909 Homedale Road in Klamath Falls. View the full obituary at www.cascadecremations.com
